Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Set for Extradition to the U.S.

Former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has signed the necessary paperwork to begin the extradition process, reports the New York Post, citing Doan Cleare, the acting commissioner of corrections at Fox Hill Prison in The Bahamas.

Bankman-Fried is set to appear in court on Wednesday morning to continue the extradition process.

In the U.S., Bankman-Fried will face an indictment from the Southern District of New York that includes charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He will likely request bail once on U.S. soil after having been denied that in The Bahamas.