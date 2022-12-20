'Forget a pivot' — markets won't see Fed rate cut boost in 2023, says analyst

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

'Forget a pivot' — markets won't see Fed rate cut boost in 2023, says analyst

William Suberg - CoinTelegraph
2022-12-20 14:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) and other bulls will not benefit from a major change in United States inflation policy in 2023, one analyst says.
In a Twitter thread on Dec. 20, Jim Bianco, head of institutional research firm Bianco Research, said that the Federal Reserve would not “pivot” on rate hikes next year.

Bianco: Japan YCC move "matters for all markets"

In light of the surprise yield curve control (YCC) tweak by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), analysts have become all the more bearish on the prospects for risk assets this week.
As Cointelegraph reported, the move spelled immediate pain for the U.S. dollar, and with the Wall Street open in sight, equities futures were trending down in step at the time of writing.
For Bianco, the fact that the BoJ was now seeking to follow the Fed in tightening policy to ward off inflation meant that the latter was unlikely to loosen its own policy.
“Again, if JAPAN! is NOW hiking to changing policy NOW because of inflation, remind me why the Fed would be pivoting anytime in 2023?” part of one post read.
“The answer is they will not. You can forget a pivot.”
The real tangible consequences of Japan’s decision may only be felt later, Bianco continued. With bond yields rising, Japan should attract capital back home and away from the U.S.
“The dollar is getting crushed against the Yen (or the Yen is soaring versus the dollar). Japan is getting a yield again. That should drive funds back into Japan,” he wrote.
A return to lowering interest rates is a key eventuality being priced in by markets beyond crypto, and this is something that simply no longer pays, Binanco said. Despite BTC/USD already down nearly 80% in just over a year in tandem with the Fed’s quantitative tightening (QT), the pain may thus still be far from over.
“Powell is hawkish,” he concluded, referring to last week’s speech by Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, in which he sought to steer markets away from anticipating any policy loosening.
“ECB head Legarde (Madam Laggard) is now talking hawkish. Kuroda and the BoJ are (now) making moves that show concern about inflation. Markets may need to rethink their view about central banks pivoting.”

Fidelity exec warns of "choppy" year

Other perspectives sought to offer a more hopeful view of the coming year, while avoiding implicitly bullish language.
Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at asset management giant Fidelity Investments, forecast 2023 as a "sideways" trading environment for equities.
"My sense is that 2023 will be a sideways choppy market, with one or more retests of the 2022 low, but not necessarily much worse than that," he tweeted on Dec. 19.
"Either way, I don’t think we are close to a new cyclical bull market yet."
Market cycle comparison annotated chart. Source: Jurrien Timmer/ Twitter
In subsequent comments, Timmer added that while he believed a secular bull market had been in place ever since 2009, the "question is whether the secular bull market is still alive."
View full text