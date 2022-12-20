Largest Dogecoin Holder Transfers $280M In DOGE, Is it Elon Musk?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Largest Dogecoin Holder Transfers $280M In DOGE, Is it Elon Musk?

Jake Simmons - BitCoinist
2022-12-20 10:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Dogecoin price is currently experiencing a rather underwhelming week. Within the last seven days, the DOGE price has dropped by around 15%. The sell-off was reignited yesterday after a vote on Twitter revealed that Elon Musk is set to step down from his role as Twitter CEO.
Curiously, the largest DOGE holder (address: DPDLBAe3RGQ2GiPxDzhgjcmpZCZD8cSBgZ) transferred 3.841 billion DOGE, equivalent to about $280 million) to the address DDuXGMFNGpGjaAqyDunSMvceMBruc1wwKF today. Notably, this address is in turn the fifth largest DOGE holder.
Also noteworthy is the fact that this is the largest transfer in one day since the creation of the Dogecoin address mentioned above. According to BitInfoCharts data, the largest address owns more than a quarter of all DOGE (25.24%). The fifth-largest address still owns 2.8% of all DOGE. After Crypto Twitter spotted the transaction, rumors immediately resurfaced that Elon Musk could be the man behind it.
One user speculated that the billionaire is preparing to pay out cash to provide collateral for Tesla‘s margin calls. However, it’s a fact that there is currently no evidence that the largest DOGE address belongs to Elon Musk.
There are some speculations that could point to this and have kept the rumor floating around the crypto community for quite some time. The speculation has even led to Elon Musk facing the matter in Manhattan federal court.
In June, investors filed a lawsuit alleging that Musk and his companies Tesla Inc, SpaceX and Boring Co manipulated the Dogecoin price. The lawsuit seeks $258 million in damages.

Clues That Elon Musk Is The Largest Dogecoin Holder

A look at BitInfoCharts’ Rich List reveals that the richest Dogecoin address is assigned to the American trading platform Robinhood. However, there are doubts about this.
Cryptocurrency exchange addresses are characterized by the fact that there are constant inflows and outflows. However, the mysterious DOGE address shows very atypical behavior, which raises the question of whether it is really an address of Robinhood, as a research expert told Business Insider.
Therefore, in early November, the on-chain analysis service “Lookonchain” conducted an investigation into the origin of the largest Dogecoin address. The analysis found that the largest whale acquired the token in large quantities between July 19 and July 21, totalling 41 billion DOGE worth $6.4 billion at that time.
The DOGE of the current largest address came from five other addresses, with the largest share coming from an address previously believed to be attributed to Elon Musk. That address ended its DOGE accumulation one day before Elon Musk tweeted on February 10, 2021, that he had purchased Dogecoins for his son.
Another putative indication is the amount of Dogecoin that one of the addresses bought in February 2021, namely: three times 28.061971 DOGE. Coincidentally, this, June 28, 1971, is Elon Musk’s birthday.
At press time, the DOGE price was bouncing off the crucial support at $0.07 and just sat above this level.
View full text