For the First Time in Four Years, These Ethereum Whales Transfer Over $27M Worth of ETH

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

For the First Time in Four Years, These Ethereum Whales Transfer Over $27M Worth of ETH

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-12-20 08:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Amid the incessant bear market, whales appear to be waking up from their slumber to move their ETH holdings that were untouched for about four years.
According to the blockchain security company Peckshield Alert, large amounts of ETH were transferred on December 18th by two addresses that have remained dormant since October 2018.

Dormant ETH Wakes Up

22,982 ETH, which is worth approximately $27.2 million at current prices, were moved to two new addresses.
The emergence of old wallets from hibernation typically arouses more public interest, especially if it’s linked with troubled entities.
Meanwhile, in addition to ETH transfers, bankrupt crypto lender Three Arrows Capital (3AC) also moved a sizable chunk of ETH on December 19. The tokens in question – 2,000 ETH worth around $2.38 million – were withdrawn from Binance, while the embattled company’s address still holds 6,595 ETH worth nearly $7.85 million.
The latest development comes on the heels of significant price corrections in the market. Ethereum, for one, has shed over 20% of its gains seen since the past month dragging its price to a previous support level. After forming a local top at $1,352 last week, sellers took control to catalyze another leg down to $1,184.

Demand for Ethereum

2022 has been monumental for the Ethereum network (despite being disastrous for the overall crypto market). The much-hyped Merge, which introduced staked ETH as an out-and-out cryptocurrency-native yield-bearing instrument, managed to eclipse other collateralized yield-bearing services. Nansen’s recent report highlighted the significant demand for liquid Ethereum staking solutions as the cryptocurrency continued to be staked across several platforms in the months following the shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus.
While stETH saw over 127% increase in average daily trading volume since the upgrade, there have been very few material changes in ETH’s price. However, some big price action may be expected as the network anticipates another hard fork, called “Shanghai,” slated for March 2023 release.
The next phase in Ethereum’s pipeline is the introduction of sharding – a feature that is expected to significantly ramp up transaction throughput.
View full text