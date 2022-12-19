Bitcoin Open Interest Falls 8%, Can BTC Still Finish Strong?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Open Interest Falls 8%, Can BTC Still Finish Strong?

Best Owie - Bitcoinist
2022-12-19 17:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin open interest has been on a steady decline since last week. After hitting a peak of $10.2 billion in early December, a swift reversal has seen open interest fall to monthly lows. Now, the decline in less than a week has put some pressure on the price of the pioneer cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Open Interest Nosedives By 8.8%

Over the month of December, market sentiment has not been overall positive for bitcoin which has led to the stagnant growth in bitcoin open interest. Nevertheless, there was some positive movement last week given the encouraging CPI data release and reduced interest rate hikes by the Fed in response to this. However, most of this growth would quickly be wiped out in a few days.
Between the start of last week and the end, there was about an 8% increase in the exchange of bitcoin futures open interest. This brought it close to the month’s peak once more as prices began to recover. But by Monday, only four days after hitting this local peak, it would decline another 8.8%.
The total open interest across all exchanges is currently sitting at $9.353 billion in the early hours of Monday. It is now a long way from the $23.805 billion high that was recorded in April 2021, and the last time open interest was this low was in January of 2021, almost two years ago.

BTC Not Looking Good

For bitcoin, finishing a year such as 2022 on a strong note would be a good boost for the digital asset. However, indicators continue to point towards a weak finish for it and the decline in the exchange bitcoin futures open interest contributes greatly to this.
Firstly, bitcoin has been unable to successfully break out of its $16,000 rut. This continuous drag on the cryptocurrency was expected after it fell below the $17,000 support level but there is no recovery on the horizon. Even the $16,500 support remains shaky at best at this point.
Unless there is some uptick in momentum in the coming days, bitcoin might be closing out the year below $16,000. This will naturally be propelled forward by the lull triggered by the holiday season as most take a break from the market. Also, the pullout of liquidity for holiday expenses is something that affects financial markets and bitcoin is not left out of this.
A break above the resistance that is now being mounted at $17,000 would be just the trigger needed for bitcoin to mark a strong finish. From there, $17,500 remains a good target and the bulls can easily maintain this momentum into the new year.
View full text