Crypto Trading Protocol Drift Relaunches Into Rocky Solana DeFi Landscape

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Trading Protocol Drift Relaunches Into Rocky Solana DeFi Landscape

Danny Nelson - CoinDesk
2022-12-19 15:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

As Solana decentralized finance (DeFi) staggers through the rubble of FTX, a long-absent player of its crypto derivatives trading scene is ready to take the stage once again.

Drift, a Solana-based perpetual swaps trading protocol that handled billions of dollars in volume during the 2021-2022 bull run before collapsing during the Terra crash, is going live with its revamped second version on Friday.

Version 2 of Multicoin-backed Drift has bigger ambitions than simply derivatives: It seeks to be a one-stop-shop crypto exchange for all the many transaction types DeFi can offer. Many of those services are in short supply in the Solana ecosystem right now, making Drift’s return a potential bright spot.

The relaunch will test whether Drift’s expanded offerings can overcome the doldrums currently depressing all of Solana DeFi, where decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume has fallen 96% in a single month – the worst of any major chain in reaction to FTX meeting its doom.

Read more: Solana DeFi Sees Almost $700M in Value Wiped Out on FTX Fallout

But it will also measure whether the traders who remain are willing to trust Drift specifically. The protocol only escaped most of the bear market because it was among the first to fail.

Drift is hopeful it will. Buoyed by the “patient” venture backers who bailed it out of its first crisis, and convinced that its novel liquidation tech – the process by which it auto-liquidates people who get margin called – is better than anyone’s, the protocol’s team of over 20 people is now going for the redo, said co-founder Cindy Leow.

At the heart of the revamp is a rather complex method for keeping trades – buying, selling and liquidations of the collateral of levered users whose bets sour – moving. The key has always been limiting slippage, or the difference between a trade’s expected price and the one it actually gets. Big orders can miss their mark badly during market volatility, which is also the time when big liquidations are prone to happen.

Drift’s retooled execution mechanism should cut down on slippage for big trades, Leow said. Instead of solely relying on market-making firms (as centralized exchanges do) or “automated market makers” (AMM, DeFi’s code-based trading engines) to fill buys and sells, v2 sends trades through three layers of liquidity to find the best price.

The first step – called a “just-in-time auction” – sees market makers compete to fill orders. If they pass on a trade, Drift’s AMM will take it. Meanwhile, the protocol’s orderbook is on standby to fill trades when the price is right.

This “liquidity trifecta” is a lot more complex than Drift’s original setup, basically an AMM that processed all liquidations. But the original liquidation setup flopped. Drift v1 imploded during May’s Terra-triggered market collapse; a proverbial “run on the bank” by highly levered traders cannibalized millions of dollars of user collateral.

Drift secured $15 million in emergency financing so it could pay back its users, Leow said. She declined to state the terms or who provided it, but said Drift’s investors were involved. Though team developers quickly patched the bug, the protocol remained offline until November, when mainnet testing for v2 began.

Drift’s torpedoing at the start of 2022’s industry havoc may have actually sheltered it from much of the chaos that tormented other DeFi protocols. Its relaunch comes shortly after FTX’s collapse and a series of exploits felled well-known protocols like Mango Markets and Solend.

“Seeing the attacks made us wait a bit longer,” Leow said, adding that developers spent more time battle-testing the protocol and adding features, too.

Drift v2 is positioned to capitalize on the lack of competition. It plans to support spot trading, borrowing and lending, and asset pool staking in addition to trading perpetual swaps – its original focus.

“Obviously, it's not great that they’re down. We like being in an ecosystem,” Leow said of the competitors. “When we were building this the motivation for us to build borrow and lend and bake that into a perpetual protocol wasn’t to be the only live one.”

A perhaps more existential threat than Drift’s competition is its choice of platform. Solana DeFi was knocked hardest by last month’s disintegration of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire, especially the death of Alameda Research, a key market maker and one of Drift’s venture backers. The entire ecosystem is now short on liquidity, Drift included.

On Drift v2 “you can’t just yeet a 5 figure position market order like at GMX,” said one v2 beta user, referring to the popular DEX based on Arbitrum. One reason: low liquidity.

Leow said Drift will ultimately go where the traders do – so long as the tech can take the heat. For now, at least, that means Drift’s sticking with Solana.

View full text