Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is One Of The Most Watched Crypto On Binance

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was among the most closely followed cryptocurrencies on the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world based on reported trade volume, according to data given by Binance.

One of the top cryptocurrencies in the world by market value is the well-known cryptocurrency that was inspired by memes and launched in August 2020. Shiba Inu owners saw tremendous profits in 2021, which turned out to be a great year.

As more people bought SHIB coins in order to achieve quick gains, interest in SHIB had skyrocketed. The meme coin’s price reached its all-time high in October of last year at $0.00008616, making some of its purchasers millionaires.

Many people invested in it as a result of its rapid growth in the expectation that prices would soon continue to rise further. Those aspirations, however, were swiftly dashed when the SHIB price fell precipitously in 2022 as a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy stance.

Global monetary policies were more restrictive, which raised borrowing rates and reduced investors’ appetite for risk-taking. Since the meme coin is currently down up to 90.08% from its all-time high, many investors who bought into the hype probably still owe money. The popular altcoin has maintained a strong following that keeps the meme coin afloat despite the significant correction.

Shiba Inu’s creators recently teased their followers with “a special countdown” to what some speculate would be a significant revelation. Whether or whether developers are prepared to introduce the Shibarium layer-2 solution is a topic of discussion among some members of the community.