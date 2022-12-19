Exchange
Amazon's new series 'NFTMe' explores NFT culture and disruption worldwide

Ana Paula Pereira - CoinTelegraph
2022-12-19 09:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The capacity to digitally authenticate almost everything, and the possibility of monetizing in ways nobody couldn't even imagine before. These are some of the ways in which the documentary series "NFTMe" introduces nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
The show features artists, collectors, and industry professionals across the world sharing their experiences with NFTs and how the merger between art and technology has positively affected their daily lives.
In six episodes of 30 minutes each, NFTMe introduces 50 pioneers in the NFT space from four continents, including American singer Susaye Green (of The Supremes), Queen Diambi (Queen of Democratic Republic of the Congo), digital artist for SpaceX & Nasa Refik Anadol, Madonna’s Music producer, along with Peter Rafelson and Cheryl Douglas of Portion, whose launched NFT collections for the Black-Eyed Peas, to name just a few.
The first episode explores the NFT community and the journey of different people through digital culture, with leading influencers breaking down NFTs and blockchain technology, and the Congo's Queen Diambi telling how her tribes have a Web3 mindset. While the second episode digs into how Refik Anadol is creating art with NASA and how Eminem's request from 20 years ago led to a NFT journey.
The following episodes explore how brands are connecting with NFTs to explore new audiences and generations, the social impact of digital transformation, tokenization in the music industry, metaverse disruption, and NFTs' role in recognizing and giving voice to artists.
Behind the documentary series are the film producer Tech Talk Media and award-winning director, Jonny Caplan. The production started in 2019 and had to be adapted due to Covid-19 restrictions, "which included sending in A.I. Robots equipped with Li-Dar sensors enabling the Director to remote move, direct, and communicate through.", noted Tech Talk in an official announcement, adding that:
"NFTMe intends to be the MTV of NFTs’, providing the default go-to for information on NFTs in a clear, understandable, and effective way, enabling viewers to absorb the plethora of terminology, diversity, and opportunity in the Web3.0 realm, whilst experiencing the culture, the mood, the style, and the energy."
NFTMe is streaming on Amazon Prime, initially broadcasting in the United States and the United Kingdom. The series will roll out worldwide to more broadcasters in 2023, according to Tech Talk.
View full text