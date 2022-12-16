Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-12-16 10:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Things could soon go from bad to worse for bitcoin (BTC) traders looking for bullish cues on technical charts.
The cryptocurrency's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is falling fast and looks set to cross below the 200-week SMA for the first time on record.
According to technical analysis theory, the bearish intersection of the two averages often referred to as the death cross, means the market is about to head into a tailspin.
Bitcoin has dropped 75% since reaching a record high of $69,000 in November last year. The bear market has proved to be more intense than the previous ones during which sellers failed to establish a foothold under the 200-day SMA.
Bitcoin's weekly chart shows an impending death cross, the first in the cryptocurrency's 13 year history. (TradingView) (TradingView/CoinDesk)
Critics of technical analysis would point out that the death cross, irrespective of whether it occurs on the daily or weekly charts, is a lagging indicator and unreliable. That's largely true, as the indicator is based on backward-looking moving averages and reflects the asset's past performance.
The death cross has a bad reputation for trapping sellers on the wrong side of the market in traditional finance. And it has done so to bitcoin traders in the past. For instance, the daily chart death cross of March 2020 marked a major price bottom.
Seasoned traders, therefore, read the death cross in conjunction with other chart factors and fundamental indicators, which are split on the next possible move in bitcoin.
Per Delphi Digital, bitcoin's sideways trading in the range of $16,500 to $17,300 in the aftermath of FTX's collapse offers little hope to the bulls.
"We still believe this area does not have much structural support, and in the face of further contagion and uncertainty, we remain cautious as we watch the $9k-13k level," Delphi's strategists, led by Andrew Krohn, wrote in a note to clients.
Several miners or those responsible for minting coins are likely to go bankrupt in the first half of next year, pushing bitcoin to $12,000 and below. Add to that the Federal Reserve's persistent anti-stimulus bias and the path of least resistance appear to be on the downside.
That said, in the past, bitcoin has bottomed out to begin a new rally 15 months ahead of the mining reward halving, a programmed 50% reduction in the pace of supply expansion every four years.
The next bitcoin halving is due in March/April 2024. If history is a guide, the bitcoin bear market may have ended in November at $15,473 and the cryptocurrency could rally as high as $63,000 ahead of the halving.
View full text