Crypto Exchange Gemini Down for Several Hours Due to 'Scheduled Maintenance'

Crypto exchange Gemini has been down for over three hours since the late hours of Thursday due to a scheduled maintenance, the firm said with no other explanation.

In November, Gemini said withdrawals for its yield product would be delayed, as its partner Genesis Global paused withdrawals.

"The Gemini Spaceship will undergo scheduled Exchange maintenance on Thursday, December 15th from approximately 10:00pm until Friday, December 16th at 12:30am ET," and all user interfaces and trading will be unavailable during that time, a notice on the exchange's status page said.

However, the exchange has postponed the service resumption multiple times since then, with the services being down for almost 3.5 hours at the time of writing.

At the time of writing, Gemini said its services will be restored by 07:30 UTC.

"Gemini is investigating reports of potential service disruptions. All customer accounts and funds remain completely secure. Further updates to follow," the exchange said at around 5:20 a.m. UTC on Friday.

Gemini has also reportedly executed two rounds of layoffs since the start of the crypto winter, along with other firms, such as Coinbase (COIN) and Bybit.