Donald Trump Announces Personal NFT Collection

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a personal NFT collection featuring the art from his life and career.

As revealed over the celebrity politician’s social media site “Truth Social,” the Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is similar to a collection of “baseball cards.” Each card is being sold for $99.

Purchases of each NFT also enter buyers into a sweepstakes raffle, giving people a chance to personally meet Donald Trump. Furthermore, those who buy 45 NFTs will guarantee buyers a dinner with the president.

Some of the collectibles include images of Trump golfing, going to space, on the football field, and dressing as a cowboy.

“Trump Digital Trading Cards (NFTs) are intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment vehicles,” clarified the investment page.

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, has previously issued Solana-based NFTs depicting her eyes and jewelry.

Donald Trump has generally been highly critical of Bitcoin and crypto in the past, calling the industry a scam

