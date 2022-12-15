Self-Custodial Onboarding Will Be the Norm in Web3's 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Self-Custodial Onboarding Will Be the Norm in Web3's 2023

Paulina Jóśków - CoinDesk
2022-12-15 14:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Let’s face it, crypto still has a reputation problem and, as of now, rightfully so – but 2023 is the moment to change that at a root level. Recent events have only accentuated a lack of trust in the space from both businesses and consumers. The worst part is that this has been due to counterparty risk, a problem that crypto is meant to bypass by design.
Paulina Jóśków is the head of partnerships at Ramp. This story is part of CoinDesk's Crypto 2023 package.
In 2023, Web3 projects will take on the responsibility of educating new users on self-custody and creating better gateways for them to enter the space safely. All the necessary tools are already available, market sentiments are temporary, and the fundamentals are still sound.

Counterparty risk is unnecessary

“Counterparty risk is the probability that the other party in an investment, credit, or trading transaction may not fulfill its part of the deal and may default on the contractual obligations.” (“Counterparty Risk.” U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, 2022.)
This type of risk can only exist within centralized infrastructure. It will usually happen when a custodial service becomes insolvent or goes out of business, leaving its customers unable to access their funds.
Time and again we’ve seen how different kinds of custodial services have turned this risk into a reality. From Mt. Gox in the early days of crypto, to FTX, Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital, they all failed to deliver on their obligations towards users – and not just any users. Many of those affected were newcomers to the space who simply weren’t aware that self-custodial alternatives are available.
In decentralized finance (DeFi), counterparty risk is solved with code, and self-custody is the norm to make sure users aren’t vulnerable when those in charge of these services are being reckless. This is why the ethos of decentralization will remain central to the space’s development in 2023. If decentralized infrastructure and self-custody were the default mode for how new users are welcomed to the space, maybe crypto would have a different reputation.

Yet, here we are

There is currently no reason for the entry points into crypto and Web3 to be plagued by this problem. Self-custodial on-ramps are already working with countless dapps and wallets so that users are in complete control of their digital assets from onboarding to off-boarding.
Yet, most users still make their first digital asset purchase through a custodial service. This is simply because of their familiarity with existing Web2 banking and fintech applications. They assume crypto on-boarding works similar to any other online banking operation where the user journey is one of just signing up and trusting the people running the server with their assets.
What they don’t always understand is that they do not actually own their assets in these cases, and most of these services do not operate under the same legal guarantees and protections that a traditional financial firm would.
Unlike a bank, custodial services in crypto are not insured and many are registered off-shore. In the event of a hack or bankruptcy, it's very likely that users lose all their assets and no customer service representative will answer to explain what happened. Some custodians have built their businesses on the back of this information asymmetry.

Self-custodial onboarding as the new standard

More education around existing decentralized infrastructure and self-custodial onboarding is the first step in solving this problem. A shift towards DeFi is something that even custodians such as large centralized exchanges have acknowledged will happen once the knowledge gap among end-users is bridged. In the new year, this process will be accelerated in order to effectively address the current mistrust in the industry.
Projects that provide users’ first interactions with the crypto space are uniquely positioned to point new entrants towards best practices and make sure they’re not exposed to any unnecessary risks. Besides educating users on their particular use cases, they should emphasize the need for self-custody and make sure they know how to stay in control of their assets at all times.
By making sure that users have self-custodial onboarding options easily available from within their own services, Web3 projects can help the industry rise to safer standards.
There are also practical user experience (UX) improvements that come from an industry-wide focus on self-custodial onboarding. Once users work with one of these services and pass the necessary verification processes, they’re able to purchase crypto with fiat from a variety of other dapps that have integrated that particular self-custodial onboarding solution.
Another improvement is around privacy. Unlike traditional exchanges, the business model for these on-ramp services doesn’t revolve around data collection and the monetization of it. Many eliminate instances where users are required to share any kind of data. This allows for greater risk mitigation related to hacks and data leaks and means that the space stays true to one of its core promises.
These are all things that every new user should and will know as Web3 continues to evolve in 2023. It’s time for decentralized and self-custodial user journeys to become the norm.
View full text