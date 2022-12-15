Rally For Bitcoin Stalled? Economists Don’t Believe Powell’s Hawkish Claims

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Rally For Bitcoin Stalled? Economists Don’t Believe Powell’s Hawkish Claims

Jake Simmons - Bitcoinist
2022-12-15 11:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Yesterday’s Federal Reserve (FED) FOMC meeting turned out to be more hawkish than many Bitcoin investors and the financial market expected. As anticipated, the FED raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points on Wednesday. This brings the interest rate to a range of 4.25-4.5%, the highest level in 15 years.

However, overall, central bankers expect the rate to be higher next year than initially expected, which may have been the biggest influencing factor in yesterday’s bitcoin and crypto market reaction.

FED Is More Hawkish Than Expected

The revision to the FOMC dot plot showed that, on average, the monetary policymakers expect to raise the rate up to 5.1% in 2023 before lowering it to 4.1% in 2024. That means the Fed will have to raise the fed funds rate another 0.75 bps in 2023. Whether that will happen in three steps or less is something Powell declined to commit to on Wednesday.

“More important than speed is the question of how high interest rates will ultimately have to rise and how long we will remain at that level,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said.

During yesterday’s FOMC press conference, the Fed chairman proved to be extremely hawkish. At least, he tried to emphasize this again and again.

Investors had hoped that interest rates would rise less sharply in the coming year and are now worried that the Fed could trigger a recession in the U.S. with its policy. However, Powell stressed that the FED is “determined” to bring the inflation rate back to the target of 2%. However, “there is still a long way to go before that happens.”

In addition, the FED chair emphasized that he wished there was “a pain-free way” to fight inflation. But “there isn’t.”

Economists React To Powell’s Speech

The fact that the Bitcoin price did not plunge lower after Powell’s comments yesterday could also be due to the fact that the market does not believe Powell’s words.

The Fed’s hawkish policies increase the risk of sending the economy into a recession. In this case, “political pressure on Powell would increase,” former FED governor Frederick Mishkin indicated. After all, Mishkin asserted, it would then be particularly difficult to raise interest rates further when the economy was already doing badly.

Star investor Jeffrey Gundlach of Double Line Capital expects a recession in the first half of 2023 when the Fed would “do an about-face and cut rates again,” he said Monday at an online event.

The concern that monetary policymakers could do great damage to the economy outweighs the will to fight inflation, he said. “Even if central bankers are saying something else at the moment.”

Lisa Abramowicz of Bloomberg Surveillance described the sentiment of many analysts on Twitter as follows:

  
The Fed: We’re hawkish! We have more work to do! The market: Got it, so you’re doing another step-down to a 25bp rate hike in February and will be cutting rates by later in the year. Got it.

Abramowicz bases this assumption on the fact that Powell repeatedly spoke of the Fed’s “best estimates as of today.” Powell may have thus given the green light for a 25 basis point hike in February.

Tom McClellan from “The McClellan Market Report” wrote via Twitter that the Fed’s rate hike cycles usually end when the fed funds rate reaches the level that the 2-year yield has already reached.

“We have that condition now. So the Fed should stop, but there is no indication that they know that, based on the post-meeting announcement,” McClellan wrote, referring to the chart below.

Bitcoin Rejected At Major Resistance

The Bitcoin price has seen a strong run ahead of the FOMC meeting but has held up very well despite a hawkish Powell. A look at the daily chart reveals that BTC is somewhat overextended and was rejected at $18,220.

Therefore, it seems likely that Bitcoin will have a consolidation, for the time being, looking for a higher low. The area to hold is currently $17,200 to 17,400.

View full text