Ethereum Name Service DAO Votes on Stewards for Three Working Groups

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Name Service DAO Votes on Stewards for Three Working Groups

Margaux Nijkerk - CoinDesk
2022-12-15 09:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) members voted to elect stewards for three working groups for the forthcoming year.
Voting ended on Dec. 15 at 09:00 UTC, when DAO members elected the stewards that will handle responsibilities for the Meta-Governance, the ENS ecosystem and the Public Goods working groups for the first two quarters of 2023.
ENS working groups are a type of subgroup that tackle specific issues within the DAO. These smaller groups have stewards, which are members chosen by ENS voters who make decisions for the DAO.
Each working group oversees different matters. The meta-governance working group is in charge of oversight and governance issues, while the ENS ecosystem working group supports members and their issues affiliated with the domain service. The public goods working group is in charge of organizing and funding ENS projects within the wider web3 ecosystem.

The results are in

Voters were tasked to select three stewards for each working group. These stewards nominated themselves and DAO members voted by choosing their three favorite candidates from a pool of nominees.
For the Meta-Governance group, Nick Johnson, the co-founder and lead developer for ENS, and simona.eth were reelected (receiving 1.6 million ENS & 1.5 million ENS votes respectively). Katherine Wu was also elected for her first term with 1.4 million ENS votes.
The ENS Ecosystem group reelected Alex Slobodnik with 2.1 million votes, as well as limes.eth (1.9 million ENS votes) and yambo.eth (850,000 ENS votes) for their first terms.
Lastly, the Public Goods working group elected Alex Van de Sande, the co-founder of ENS, coltron.eth, and vegayp.eth with 2 million, 1.9 million, and 1.4 million ENS votes respectively.
The stewards will start their terms on Jan. 1, 2023 and they will be working in their new roles for a six-month term.
View full text