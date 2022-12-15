Ethereum Name Service DAO Votes on Stewards for Three Working Groups

The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) members voted to elect stewards for three working groups for the forthcoming year.

Voting ended on Dec. 15 at 09:00 UTC, when DAO members elected the stewards that will handle responsibilities for the Meta-Governance, the ENS ecosystem and the Public Goods working groups for the first two quarters of 2023.

ENS working groups are a type of subgroup that tackle specific issues within the DAO. These smaller groups have stewards, which are members chosen by ENS voters who make decisions for the DAO.

Each working group oversees different matters. The meta-governance working group is in charge of oversight and governance issues, while the ENS ecosystem working group supports members and their issues affiliated with the domain service. The public goods working group is in charge of organizing and funding ENS projects within the wider web3 ecosystem.

The results are in

Voters were tasked to select three stewards for each working group. These stewards nominated themselves and DAO members voted by choosing their three favorite candidates from a pool of nominees.

For the Meta-Governance group, Nick Johnson, the co-founder and lead developer for ENS, and simona.eth were reelected (receiving 1.6 million ENS & 1.5 million ENS votes respectively). Katherine Wu was also elected for her first term with 1.4 million ENS votes.

The ENS Ecosystem group reelected Alex Slobodnik with 2.1 million votes, as well as limes.eth (1.9 million ENS votes) and yambo.eth (850,000 ENS votes) for their first terms.

Lastly, the Public Goods working group elected Alex Van de Sande, the co-founder of ENS, coltron.eth, and vegayp.eth with 2 million, 1.9 million, and 1.4 million ENS votes respectively.

The stewards will start their terms on Jan. 1, 2023 and they will be working in their new roles for a six-month term.