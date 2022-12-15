PayPal To Offer ETH Transactions With MetaMask Integration

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

PayPal To Offer ETH Transactions With MetaMask Integration

Amara Khatri - CryptoDaily
2022-12-15 08:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Users of PayPal will soon be able to purchase ETH through its service, as the payments firm has revealed it is working on a MetaMask Web3 wallet integration.
The integration will allow PayPal users to buy and transfer their ETH from PayPal to MetaMask.
PayPal MetaMask Integration
PayPal has revealed that it is working with ConsenSys’s MetaMask wallet, as it plans to integrate its buy, sell, and hold crypto services with the wallet provider and help both companies broaden the options for their users when it comes to transferring digital assets from their platforms. The press release states that the partnership between PayPal and MetaMask developer ConsenSys will allow users to select their PayPal accounts as a payment option when purchasing ETH while using the MetaMask app.
The offering will facilitate the seamless purchase and subsequent transfer of ETH from PayPal to MetaMask. According to MetaMask, the partnership will also bring more users into the Web 3.0 ecosystem as the sector looks to move forward during the ongoing crypto winter. Lorenzo Santos, ConsenSys product manager, stated in the press release,
“This integration with PayPal will allow our U.S. users to not just buy crypto seamlessly through MetaMask, but also to easily explore the Web3 ecosystem.”
Details Of The Integration
The integration will work similarly to PayPal’s checkout feature at stores such as Etsy and eBay. Users can purchase and transfer ETH by logging into their MetaMask wallets, tapping the “buy” button, and logging into PayPal to make a purchase. According to the company, for the moment, the service will be rolled out only to select US-based MetaMask customers, who could use the service to purchase ETH. However, the company plans to roll out the feature to all US-based users over the coming weeks.
Crypto wallets such as MetaMask are often considered the gateway to interacting with the Web 3.0 ecosystem, such as metaverse platforms and Play-to-Earn games. PayPal’s integration with MetaMask could remove the complexity involved in accessing Web 3.0 and purchasing crypto, helping broaden the user base of these applications.
PayPal’s Pivot Towards Crypto
PayPal has made a major pivot towards crypto over the past few years, which is why the current move comes as no surprise. In 2020, the company allowed its customers to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency on its platform. In 2021, the company went ahead and added a “checkout with crypto” option, adding support for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
More recently, the company announced that it was introducing a new feature that would allow users to transfer their crypto assets from their accounts to any other external wallet or exchange. The move came after the company had mostly siloed in crypto funds within its own ecosystem since introducing services in 2020. The move was announced by Jose Fernandez da Ponte, VP and general manager of blockchain, crypto, and digital currencies at PayPal.
“We are thrilled to announce that starting today, PayPal supports the native transfer of cryptocurrencies between PayPal and other wallets and exchanges. This feature has been consistently ranked by users as one of the most requested enhancements since we began offering the purchase of crypto on our platform.”
Competitors Exploring Crypto And Web 3.0
PayPal’s competitor Stripe has also announced that it is exploring the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Last week, the company announced the launch of a tool designed to help Web 3.0 companies, games, and NFT marketplaces to allow their users to purchase crypto using fiat currencies. The company, which has partnerships with giants such as Apple and Walmart, stated that it would also be handling compliance, fraud, and KYC (Know Your Customer) checks at its end.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
View full text