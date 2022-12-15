OneOf And eBay Launch Latest NFT Collection Celebrating Iconic Rock Band Led Zeppelin

Exchange
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
NFT platform OneOf made a splash during bull market roars of Q1 when the Quincy Jones-backed Web3 firm paired up with Warner Music Group.
The growing, audio-focused NFT platform has continued to push ahead despite broader macro headwinds across the market throughout a majority of this year. Now, the hard-hitting combo of OneOf, eBay, and Globe Entertainment have launched a new NFT collection around legendary rock band, Led Zeppelin.
OneOf’s Latest Of Many
The NFT platform has honed in on artist collaborations in recent months. Q4 has been boast to a number of wins, including an October release in collaboration with Ziggy Marley.
This upcoming collaboration includes the likes of eBay and Globe Entertainment and Media. eBay has a long history as a digital-first company; the e-commerce monster has shown major interest and investment in NFTs, and is no stranger to working with OneOf either. The two have been working together since eBay’s first NFT launch earlier this year.
Given OneOf’s backing and vision, it’s been no surprise to see the platform see noteworthy partnerships and collaborations in it’s early days; the platform has by and large dominated the music category, with a few major players in the mix. However, it remains to be seen how these platforms will impact or disrupt the industry at large.
For this week’s release, Globe Entertainment will step in with photographic archives that steer the creative around this latest release.
Led Zeppelin: A New Stairway To NFTs
The latest collection, titled ‘Legends of Rock: Led Zeppelin,‘ will feature a collection of photos from a 1969 photoshoot of the band that took place at iconic Hollywood hotel, Chateau Marmont. The photos are supplied by Globe, listed and managed for sale by eBay, and operate through OneOf’s platform for execution.
The release looks to tap in with IRL incentives, which is a strategy we’ve seen often and effective with OneOf and at large. Whether it be experiences, memorabilia, or flat-out exclusivity, the platform has generally seen success with a ‘larger-than-NFT’ approach.
The same seems to have rung true in the first 24 hours following this release. In the same vein as the aforementioned Ziggy Marley release, this NFT collection offers ‘Diamond tier’ NFTs that include historic physical tickets from a Chicago Stadium concert – and sold out quickly.
While OneOf utilizes both Tezos and Polygon, this release will operate on Tezos. Prices are split across two tiers, with Platinum tier NFTs capped at 99 editions and priced at $199, and Diamond tier NFTs priced at $399 and limited to just 5 NFTs.
