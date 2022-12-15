Fed Raises Interest Rate By 0.5%, Bitcoin No Clear Signals

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Fed Raises Interest Rate By 0.5%, Bitcoin No Clear Signals

Foxy - Coincu
2022-12-15 04:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has lowered the temperature to increase interest rates to 0.5% in accordance with the previous commitment. Faced with interest rate news, Bitcoin (BTC) price jumped above $18,000 but quickly corrected back to $17,700.
Late on December 14, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced the final interest rate adjustment in 2022, raising the basic interest rate by 0.5%. This is an increase that has been forecast since early November, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made a “implicit” statement about reducing the rate of interest rate hike when the inflation situation in the US has shown signs of cooling down.
Thus, in 2022, the Fed has a total of 7 interest rate hikes, bringing the most important parameter for the US economy from 0.25% to 4.5%. This is the highest interest rate the Fed has imposed since the 2008 economic crisis in an attempt to curb US inflation, which has remained at a four-decade high for many months.
The movement of the base interest rate is determined by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Source: Trading Economics
However, according to Bloomberg, Fed officials will maintain their strategy of raising rates in 2023, with a full-year target of 5.1%, before falling to 4.1% in 2024.
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the Fed’s rate forecast for 2023 would represent the current peak (interest rates), but could not say that the top rate forecast would not be raised.
Inflation in the US in November was 7.1%, continuing to decline sharply in recent months, showing that the Fed’s defiant interest rate hike in 2022 has had an effect.
BTC price on the same day steadily climbed above $18,000, jumping to $18,387 in 15 minutes before interest rate news. However, after that, the price corrected back to 17,700 USD when the market no longer felt surprised.
24h BTC price chart. Source: Coincu.com
Fed officials will meet at the end of January 2023 to decide on the next rate adjustment.
View full text