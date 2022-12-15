Federal Reserve Hikes US Rate 50 Basis Points, Slowing Pace but Keeping Hawkish Outlook

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 50 basis points (0.5 percentage point) as it continues to slow the economy and moderate price increases.

The decision brings the federal funds target range to 4.25%-4.5%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the terminal rate – the peak rate for the current hiking cycle, expected sometime next year – will likely be over 5%.

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped by 1.5% in the minutes after the decision to around $17,940.

Wednesday’s rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s monetary policy panel, signals a slowdown in the pace of hikes by the Fed, which for the past four consecutive meetings has raised rates in 75 basis point-increments.

Inflation as measured by the consumer-price-index (CPI) continues to slow on a yearly basis: November’s CPI report showed that inflation rose 7.1%, down from 7.7% in October, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

Officials with the U.S. central bank had said over the past month that it might be appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes, while the economy adjusts to the higher level of borrowing costs.