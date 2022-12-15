Forbes Partners With The Sandbox To Launch Metaverse Hub

Forbes will unveil the Metaverse Hub in The Sandbox, created in collaboration with Polygonal Mind Creative Studio.

Polygonal Mind Creative Studio, where visitors can learn about Malcolm Forbes’ interests, Forbes’ history, (re)discover the new Forbes and enjoy Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Gallery.

We're going to record some clips today in @Forbes event from 3:30PM to 5:30PM UTCDon't miss this opportunity! Join us in @TheSandboxGame in 1 hour and come to say 'CHEEESE' pic.twitter.com/PcJz2wUmuH — Polygonal Mind (@polygonalmind) December 14, 2022

Furthermore, players may opt to purchase special Forbes wearables in order to have great accessories to show off throughout their excursions at The Sandbox.

This event will be open to anybody who wishes to make this Christmas season more memorable by immersing themselves in the Forbes lifestyle from December 14 at 3 PM UTC to December 28 at 3 PM UTC.

Those who accomplish all of the missions in the Forbes experience will be entered into a 50,000 SAND prize pool, which will be given at a later date to the qualified players. The amount of SAND a player receives is determined by how many other players finished the experience.

Additionally, The Sandbox has also prepared a special NFT giveaway for those who would like to commemorate their memories of their time spent in the Forbes hub.