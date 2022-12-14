Australia Moves to Tighten Safety Around Crypto in 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Australia Moves to Tighten Safety Around Crypto in 2023

Amitoj Singh - CoinDesk
2022-12-14 08:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Australian government has promised to establish a framework for the licensing and regulation of crypto service providers in 2023, the nation's Treasury announced on Wednesday.
The move is part of a plan to modernise Australia’s financial system and comes in the wake of the FTX collapse that forced the management of its Australian entities to hand over control to licensed insolvency practitioners who independently assess the financial situation.
Developing appropriate custody and licensing settings to safeguard consumers will be part of the next steps the government takes, the announcement said.
"Unfortunately, our regulatory architecture has not kept pace with changes in the market," said the joint release by Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers MP and Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones. "In many areas, the previous government sat on its hands. In other areas, it made announcements but didn’t deliver."
Significantly, the government will assess which tokens or "digital assets should be regulated by financial services laws" as part of its ongoing ‘token mapping’ work. In August, 2022, Australia's Treasury announced it would prioritize ‘token mapping’ work which involves uncovering the characteristics of all digital asset tokens in Australia including charting the type of crypto asset, its underlying code, and any other defining technological feature.
The framework for the licensing and regulation of crypto service providers will be part of "a strategic plan for the payments system" of Australia set to be released in the first quarter of 2023 for which a consultation paper was released simultaneously. The consultation paper invites feedback till Feb. 6, 2023 and touches upon various aspects of the crypto eco system including digital wallets, stablecoins, crypto-assets, and central bank digital currencies.
This also includes exploring “the policy rationale for an Australian CBDC, including investigating the economic, legal, regulatory and technological considerations associated with an Australian CBDC.” Australia's central bank is expected to complete its CBDC pilot by mid-2023.
On Tuesday, news emerged that CEO Laura Mercurio departed Blockchain Australia, the nation's industry body advocating for appropriate regulation and policy. The Australian Financial Review reported that Mercurio left just weeks after her appointment in early September citing “differences of opinion” with the board.
Blockchain Australia and Laura Mercurio didn't immediately respond to requests for comments.
View full text