Celo Network Integrates With Angle Protocol

The Celo team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has integrated with Angle Protocol, a capital-efficient, decentralized, over-collateralized stablecoin protocol behind agEUR. Thanks to this integration, Celo users can now use LayerZero to bridge the agEUR stablecoin onto Celo, giving access to one of the largest decentralized Euro stable assets and bridge to and from different blockchain ecosystems.

Celo is an open platform that supports various distributed applications, smart contract development and payments using e-mail addresses and phone numbers as public keys. CELO is up by more than 1.6% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.552.