Celo Network Integrates With Angle Protocol
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-14 07:56
The Celo team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has integrated with Angle Protocol, a capital-efficient, decentralized, over-collateralized stablecoin protocol behind agEUR. Thanks to this integration, Celo users can now use LayerZero to bridge the agEUR stablecoin onto Celo, giving access to one of the largest decentralized Euro stable assets and bridge to and from different blockchain ecosystems.
