Celer Network Partners With DAOStarter

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has partnered with DAOStarter, an incubator for web3 projects. Celer Network’s cBridge will provide DAOStarter with a fast, secure, and low-cost cross-chain bridging experience, the team added.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by 3% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01230.