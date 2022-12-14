copy link
Celer Network Partners With DAOStarter
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-14 07:57
The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has partnered with DAOStarter, an incubator for web3 projects. Celer Network’s cBridge will provide DAOStarter with a fast, secure, and low-cost cross-chain bridging experience, the team added.
Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR, the native token of Celer Network, is up by 3% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01230.
