Blockpit Integrates Fantom

The Fantom Foundation announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has integrated with Blockpit, a leading cryptocurrency tax platform. Blockpit’s mission is to provide everyone with a simple tool to do their taxes. Blockpit now enables Fantom users to effortlessly sync all of their Fantom transactions by simply entering their wallet addresses. Blockpit’s crypto tax application supports liquidity mining, staking, NFTs, and other on-chain activities, Fantom added. With just a few clicks, Fantom users can create a comprehensive tax report that includes capital gains, income, holdings and other statements.

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger. Fantom’s FTM coin is up by 5.2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.2481.