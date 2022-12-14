Bitcoin Could Drop to $10K-$12K by Q1 2023, VanEck Says

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Could Drop to $10K-$12K by Q1 2023, VanEck Says

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-12-14 07:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

The outlook for risk assets appears bright after Tuesday's U.S. inflation report that affirmed the expected slowing of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) liquidity tightening.

Bitcoin (BTC), however, could remain under pressure, as several miners are likely to go bust, overshadowing improving macroeconomic conditions, according to investment giant VanEck.

"Bitcoin will test $10,000-$12,000 in Q1 amid a wave of miner bankruptcies, which will mark the low point of the crypto winter," Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, said in the 2023 outlook.

This year, bitcoin miners, or those responsible for making coins, have been caught between rising operational costs and falling bitcoin prices.

Miners' profitability is closely tied to bitcoin's price, given they receive the cryptocurrency as a reward for solving complex mathematical puzzles to verify transactions on the blockchain. The rewards received are often liquidated to fund operational costs.

And so, when the price crashes, as it has this year by 61%, it leads to miner capitulation – a situation where weak miners exit the market, selling their reserves and causing the price to drop further. In a worst-case scenario, the capitulation could lead to a death spiral.

Miners have been running down their coin stash to cope with adverse market conditions. Data tracked by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode shows balance held in miner wallets has declined by over 25,000 BTC ($444 million) since July, hitting a 14-month low of 1.818 million BTC.

The trend could continue as most companies engaged in mining are bleeding cash.

"The MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index median market cap is now only $180M, with nearly all constituents burning cash and trading well below book value. With Bitcoin mining largely unprofitable, given recent higher electricity prices and lower Bitcoin prices, we predict many miners will restructure or merge," Sigel wrote.

A drop to $12,000 would mean an 82% drawdown from the record high of $69,000 registered in November 2021. The previous two bear markets ran out of steam at roughly 85% drawdowns from the the-then record highs.

Sigel expects bitcoin to bounce back to $30,000 in the second half of 2023.

"Lower inflation, easing energy concerns, a possible truce in Ukraine, and a turnaround in M2 supply will power the start of a new bull market," Sigel noted, adding that an oil-exporting nation would add the cryptocurrency to its sovereign wealth fund.

Other key forecasts

VanEck also expects financial institutions to tokenize more than $10 billion in off-chain assets and a new decentralized stablecoin to reach the $1 billion market cap.

The investment giant also sees Brazil becoming one of the most crypto friendly countries of the world and tokenizing a portion of sovereign debt offerings on blockchain, Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit and Ethereum enabling withdrawals from the Beacon Chain.

View full text