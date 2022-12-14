Algorand To Support A Digital Guarantees Platform In Italy

The Algorand team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has been chosen as the public blockchain to support an innovative digital guarantees platform in Italy. This new Digital Sureties platform is being developed by CeTIF, the Research Center for Technologies, Innovations and Finance of the Catholic University of Milan. The new platform is expected to become operational in early 2023 and will be the first time an EU Member State enables the use of blockchain technology for bank and insurance guarantees.

Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products.” As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network." ALGO is trading at $0.2219 at press time, up by more than 0.82% in the last 24 hours.