BlockWallet Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Monday that BlockWallet, a privacy-first, self-custodial browser-extension wallet, has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on the Ethereum mainnet. The integration means that BlockWallet now has access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to accurately calculate the value of user holdings. This will provide BlockWallet users with stronger assurances that the USD value of the ETH they’re holding in their BlockWallet account will be accurately displayed.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 0.04% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.85 at press time.