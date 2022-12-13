Binance Reopened USDC Withdrawal, Dispelling Crisis Rumors

Now USDC withdrawals are back online on Binance. Earlier, the sudden suspension of USDC withdrawals sparked rumors that the crisis had “knocked” on the largest exchange in the market.

In the new announcement, the market leading exchange said it has reopened the USDC withdrawal service for its users. This move caused rumors of an impending crisis on Binance to be quashed.

$USDC withdrawals are back online. Thank you for your patience. — Binance (@binance) December 13, 2022

As mentioned in an earlier Coincu News article, on the same day, Binance saw over $3 billion taken out of the exchange in 24 hours. What worried users was the sudden halt of USDC withdrawals following a token swap issue where the exchange was unable to convert funds due to the New York bank, the liquidity provider for the swap, is closed.

This led to rumors that the largest exchange in the market could be in a crisis similar to the recent crash of FTX.

However, amid the rumours, CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has said it’s a good time for the “Stress Test Withdrawals” for the CEX. Indeed, this is also a number that investors expect is not too large and can affect the floor with the largest trading volume in the market today.

We saw some withdrawals today (net $1.14b ish). We have seen this before. Some days we have net withdrawals; some days we have net deposits. Business as usual for us.I actually think it is a good idea to “stress test withdrawals” on each CEX on a rotating basis. 1/2 https://t.co/uF9lLPDSyS — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) December 13, 2022

The resumption of Binance’s smooth operation has strengthened user confidence during a time of market turmoil due to the collapse of giants Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX.

The market also had more positive signals about the result that the US CPI in November 2022 was only 7.1% higher than the same period last year, down from 7.7% in October and lower than 7.1%. .3% predicted by financial analysts.

Bitcoin (BTC) price surged 4.83% in 24 hours to $17,866, its biggest value threshold since November 9, when the FTX market started showing liquidity problems at the time of the news. Currently the price sustains at $17,700.

24h BTC price chart. Source: Coincu.com