Stringent Crypto Regulation Incoming After FTX Collapse: Warns Thai SEC

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Stringent Crypto Regulation Incoming After FTX Collapse: Warns Thai SEC

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-12-14 01:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

The FTX collapse spurred action from yet another financial watchdog. The Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is gearing up to impose more stringent regulations on crypto assets similar to that of the global market in a bid to protect investors.

According to Bangkok Post, the SEC said that regulators should play a greater role in enhancing investor protection mechanisms.

  • The regulator has established a working committee consisting of relevant government agencies and private sector representatives to study and propose ways to enhance the laws to adapt to the market.
  • The use of decentralized ledger technology (DLT) in business will also be a focus of the recommendation.
  • Monitoring new potential risks and investor protection will take the center stage.
  • The SEC has also asserted that matters relating to governing advertisements and product promotions, preventing conflicts of interest, as well as strengthening cybersecurity will be addressed with effective regulations.
  • The collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin in the Terra ecosystem triggered the fall of a slew of crypto lenders, such as Three Arrows Capital, creating a credit crunch in the ecosystem.
  • However, the severity of the market downturn was only known after the unraveling of FTX, which prompted a massive reduction in capital inflows.
  • There is also an increased threat that some of the existing centralized exchanges could follow suit. These events highlight the vulnerability of the digital asset industry and the lack of proper oversight, according to the Thai SEC.
  • The latest development comes three months after SEC issued a statement asking cryptocurrency companies to include clear and visible warnings about the risks associated with virtual tokens and crypto investments.
  • The regulator had also warned the companies operating in the country to abstain from giving false and misleading information in their ads.

The post Stringent Crypto Regulation Incoming After FTX Collapse: Warns Thai SEC appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text