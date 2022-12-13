copy link
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Denied Bail in the Bahamas
Cheyenne Ligon - CoinDesk
2022-12-13 21:56
NASSAU, The Bahamas—FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be remanded into custody after a Bahamas judge ruled he should be denied bail on Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
