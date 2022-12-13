CFTC Plans to Sue Sam Bankman-Fried for Fraud: Report

U.S derivatives regulator Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is planning to sue the co-founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, for fraud, Bloomberg reported, citing a source.

CFTC will bring a case against Bankman-Fried, FTX and Alameda Research, according to the report.

The Bloomberg report comes after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges against Bankman-Fried for defrauding FTX investors.

The CFTC was not immediately available for comment.