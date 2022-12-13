copy link
create picture
more
CFTC Plans to Sue Sam Bankman-Fried for Fraud: Report
Parikshit Mishra - CoinDesk
2022-12-13 14:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
U.S derivatives regulator Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is planning to sue the co-founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, for fraud, Bloomberg reported, citing a source.
CFTC will bring a case against Bankman-Fried, FTX and Alameda Research, according to the report.
The Bloomberg report comes after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges against Bankman-Fried for defrauding FTX investors.
The CFTC was not immediately available for comment.
View full text