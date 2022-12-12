Polygon’s NFT Market Demonstrates Signs of Significant Increased Adoption, but Not Growth in Sale Volume, Nansen Data Shows

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polygon’s NFT Market Demonstrates Signs of Significant Increased Adoption, but Not Growth in Sale Volume, Nansen Data Shows

Sage D. Young - CoinDesk
2022-12-12 22:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Polygon’s NFT market is currently experiencing significant increased adoption, thanks to its collaborations with name-brand companies such as Reddit.
Despite crypto winter, first-time and returning buyers per day in Polygon’s non-fungible token (NFT) market reached new all-time highs during the last month of the year, per data from blockchain analytics platform Nansen. The surge comes even as NFT ecosystems on other chains such Ethereum and Solana have a decreasing number of users per week.
Solana’s NFT users per week dropped from over 160,000 users in late September to less than 60,000 users today, while Ethereum’ users per week dropped roughly 250,000 users to some 183,000 users in the same time period.
Nansen
Covering only mints and NFT projects on OpenSea, Nansen’s data for the past year indicates the number of first-time buyers varied between 1,000 and 10,000, while the number of returning buyers were between 10,000 to 15,000 per day.
On Dec. 11, the number of first-time buyers climbed to 43,761 from 1,858 on Oct 5. The number of returning buyers rose to 81,317 from 8,739 on Oct. 5.

Polygon x Reddit

Polygon’s NFT market in the past 24 hours had 10 collections with over 180,000 holders and four collections with above 500,000. For juxtaposition, Ethereum’s NFT market in the past 24 hours had four collections with over 100,000 holders and one collection above 500,000. Solana’s NFT market didn't have a single collection above 30,000 holders in the past 24 hours, Nansen data suggests.
Out of the top 10 collections in the past 24 hours for Polygon’s NFT market, four of them are connected to Reddit, which were airdropped in late August as part of Reddit’s initial push to integrate blockchain technology.
(Nansen)
Referring to Polygon’s collaboration with mainstream brands such as Nike, Starbucks and Reddit, Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover,” “We’ve built this great funnel for partners to come through and make the onboarding to Polygon really seamless.”

Users per week and transactions per week

Additionally, the number of users per week in Polygon’s NFT ecosystem grew more than 500% since early August, resembling buyers per day. Between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, the blockchain had over 240,000 users, an all-time high for the number of users per week.
Polygon’s transactions per week for the past four weeks totaled roughly 24.36 million transactions, with the majority coming from mints, showing increased activity compared with previous weeks in 2022.
Even though the most recent week ending on Dec. 12 had a lower number of transactions compared to the previous three weeks, transactions in this past week, which stand at some three million, exceed almost all other weeks in 2022, according to Nansen data.
(Nansen)

Volume

Year to date, Polygon NFTs have had a total of 338 million MATIC, worth $305 million, in trading volume across 2.27 million unique wallets.
Even though buyers, users and transactions per week are posting new highs, trading volume per week in recent months is near the lows, “suggesting most activity are free mints/low value purchasing,” tweeted Martin Lee, senior data journalist at Nansen. The increase in adoption has not yet translated into an increase in trading volume, data from Nansen shows.
(Nansen)
“My view is that the current adoption path largely led by @Fwiz [Ryan Watt, CEO of Polygon Studios] and team at @0xPolygon helps to remove the current stigma and idea that NFTs’ main value is speculation,” tweeted Lee in an original Twitter thread about the growth adoption in Polygon’s NFT ecosystem.
View full text