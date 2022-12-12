Binance Shares Details of its Fight Against Crypto Crime

In response to the latest Reuters report, Binance has posted a full statement about its law enforcement team in a blog post.

Binance said that in 2022, its law enforcement team responded to more than 47,000 law enforcement requests, increased the number of security and compliance personnel by more than 500%, participated in more than 70 anti-cybercrime seminars with global law enforcement, and became the first blockchain and cryptocurrency company to join the National Cyber ​​Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA).