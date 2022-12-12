Goldman: Regulators Should Protect Crypto Investors at the Point of Trust, Not the Blockchain

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Goldman: Regulators Should Protect Crypto Investors at the Point of Trust, Not the Blockchain

Will Canny - CoinDesk
2022-12-12 12:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The demise of FTX is a story as old as financial markets and does not reflect a failure of blockchain technology, but the lack of regulation around the “point of trust” – where money is exchanged on the promise of a future return, Goldman Sachs (GS) said in a research report Friday.
Recent crises in the crypto market follow a well-trodden path, the report said: “A highly volatile and relatively new asset creates the potential for instant riches, drawing in many unsophisticated investors looking for the opportunity to make millions.”
New financial instruments are lightly regulated because they are not covered by existing rules and regulators have yet to identify the potential for harm, the note said. That’s the reason the crypto bubble of recent years involved more widespread fraud than the dot-com boom at the turn of the century, which happened in the well-regulated equity market.
“Regulation is needed at the point of trust, where money is exchanged on the promise of some future return, because it is the time component that creates the opportunity for fraud,” analysts Jeff Currie and Daniel Sharp wrote.
To access the market, investors must go through a gatekeeper, such as a crypto exchange like FTX, and speculative investors are willing to give money to these institutions in the hopes of getting rich quickly.
Despite the crises of 2022, Goldman says cryptocurrencies are likely to flourish, and the key to their success depends on rulemakers correctly identifying what to regulate.
In crypto, it’s “the point of trust, not the trustless blockchains themselves,” Goldman said. Once the financial features of digital assets are sorted out, regulators should not interfere with the blockchains themselves, the bank added.
When a token is used as a financial instrument, as when Terra’s Luna stablecoin was lent out on Anchor for a 20% yield, it should be regulated like other securities, the report said, and until regulators can classify which tokens fall into this category, the “opportunity for fraud in crypto will persist.”
Goldman notes that decentralized financial (DeFi) lending systems, in which financial applications are carried out on a blockchain, don’t pose the same counterparty risk as traditional banks. In DeFi lending, collateral is visible to all members of the pool and is automatically liquidated if the value approaches the value of the loan. Collateral can be retrieved without the need for court proceedings or at a discount to the loan, by using smart contracts.
“This resolves the question of trust, the very thing regulation to safeguard investors would be intended for,” the bank said.
View full text