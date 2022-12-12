copy link
Polygon-Based Reddit Collective Avatars To Surpass 5M Avatars
Jess Kar - NFTGators
2022-12-12 13:11
Dune on-chain data shows: 306K users (7.7% of holders) are holding an average of 3.4 avatars per user.
Polygon-based Reddit Collective avatars to surpass 5M avatars.306K users (7.7% of holders) are holding an average of 3.4 avatars per user.@DuneAnalytics dashboard by polygon_analytics. pic.twitter.com/zKUfctcsNL— NFTgators (@NFTgators) December 12, 2022
