Tron's USDD Stablecoin Falls to Under $0.97, Lowest Level Since June

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tron's USDD Stablecoin Falls to Under $0.97, Lowest Level Since June

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-12-12 08:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Tron network's algorithmic stablecoin decentralized USD's (USDD) search for a stable U.S. dollar peg continues even as the broader crypto market holds steady in the face of widening FTX contagion.
The stablecoin championed by Tron's founder Justin Sun and managed by Tron's decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) fell to $0.9695 early Monday, hitting the lowest since June 22, according to data source Coingecko.
USDD deviated from its 1:1 dollar last month as the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, formerly the world's third largest, dented investor confidence in digital assets. Other leading stablecoins like tether (USDT) wobbled following the FTX debacle, but quickly regained their peg.
USDD's prolonged de-pegging is accompanied by a steady increase in the stablecoin's dominance rate in the USDD/3CRV liquidity pool based on the decentralized exchange Curve.
At press time, USDD accounted for 86% of the pool's total liquidity of $34.5 million, up from 80% seen on Nov. 10. The heavy imbalance suggests users are increasingly swapping USDD for the pool's other components – DAI, USDC and USDT.
USDD's inability to regain the peg has Crypto Twitter wondering whether the dollar-pegged coin modeled after Terra's now-defunct algorithmic stablecoin, UST, is the next to go down.
4/👉🏻 $USDD (@justinsuntron's Terra/LUNA clone) just dipped below the $0.97 depeg threshold they set, while the reserve collateral and Curve pools are being drained. pic.twitter.com/qeM3ZbvHSo
— Eloisa Marchesoni (@eloisamarcheson) December 11, 2022
UST crashed in May, destroying billions in investor wealth. However, before the crash, UST's market capitalization was $18 billion – or 18 times bigger than UST's going market value of less than $1 billion. In other words, the fallout from a potential USDD collapse might be less severe than UST.
View full text