Sushiswap Disables Kashi 1.0 And MISO v2

The Sushiswap team announced via Twitter on Friday that it has disabled its Kashi 1.0 and MISO v2 soon. The team explained that it has disabled all deposits and borrows in the Kashi 1.0 UI. The UI will stay visible indefinitely, but the markets will not be actively maintained anymore.

Kashi is a lending and margin trading platform built on top of BentoBox. It allows anyone to create customized and gas-efficient markets for lending, borrowing, and collateralizing various DeFi tokens, stablecoins, and synthetic assets.

The team added that the MISO UI would stay online indefinitely, but the product will not be actively maintained. For the same reasons we’ve deprecated Kashi, MISO will not be prioritized in the product roadmap until more resources are added to maintain this business unit. MISO is a suite of open-source smart contracts created to ease the launching of a new project on the SushiSwap exchange.