16 Projects Integrated Four Chainlink Services Last Week

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Sunday that 16 projects adopted four of its services last week. The projects were spread across three major blockchains, including Fantom, Ethereum, and Polygon.

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

is down by more than 3.95% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.861 at press time.