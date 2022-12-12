copy link
create picture
more
16 Projects Integrated Four Chainlink Services Last Week
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-12 08:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Chainlink announced via Twitter on Sunday that 16 projects adopted four of its services last week. The projects were spread across three major blockchains, including Fantom, Ethereum, and Polygon.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by more than 3.95% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.861 at press time.
View full text