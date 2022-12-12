copy link
create picture
more
Angle Protocol Partners With KyberSwap
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-12 08:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Kyber Network team announced via a blog post on Friday that Angle Protocol has chosen the capital-efficient DEX Aggregator KyberSwap for enhanced token liquidity on Arbitrum. Angle Protocol is a decentralized, capital-efficient and over-collateralized stablecoin protocol composed of smart contracts running on open blockchains.
Kyber Network added that its KyberSwap has already listed agEUR and they are excited to take the partnership with Angle Protocol to the next level.
Kyber Network is an on-chain liquidity protocol that aggregates liquidity reserves to allow instant and secure token exchange in multiple decentralized applications (dApps). KNC, the native token of the Kyber Network, is down by more than 5% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.606.
View full text