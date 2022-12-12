Angle Protocol Partners With KyberSwap

The Kyber Network team announced via a blog post on Friday that Angle Protocol has chosen the capital-efficient DEX Aggregator KyberSwap for enhanced token liquidity on Arbitrum. Angle Protocol is a decentralized, capital-efficient and over-collateralized stablecoin protocol composed of smart contracts running on open blockchains.

Kyber Network added that its KyberSwap has already listed agEUR and they are excited to take the partnership with Angle Protocol to the next level.