The 1inch Network announced via Twitter on Friday that HD wallet support is now available to 1inch Network users on Android. 1inch Network added that they improved file backup to ensure users won't lose access to their funds and also upgraded the process of importing wallets.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by 5% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.422 per token.