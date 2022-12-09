EU’s McGuinness Urges Speedier Vote on Long-Delayed Crypto Laws

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

EU’s McGuinness Urges Speedier Vote on Long-Delayed Crypto Laws

Jack Schickler - CoinDesk
2022-12-09 14:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness wants to speed up a vote on landmark crypto laws that has been repeatedly pushed back for procedural reasons, according to a Nov. 29 letter seen by CoinDesk.
The letter, given to CoinDesk in response to a freedom of information request, is the latest indication that the European Commission is getting antsy about delays to its landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, which it sees as all the more urgent in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
“Recent events have highlighted once again the importance of having adequate regulation of crypto markets” to protect client assets and the wider economy, McGuinness, commissioner for financial services, said in the letter to Irene Tinagli, chair of the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, and Zbyněk Stanjura, the Czech finance minister who chairs governmental talks on the law.
“I would ask you to do your utmost to ensure a rapid vote and subsequent publication of the MiCA and TFR [transfer of funds] regulations,” she wrote. McGuinness she wants the rules to come into force at the latest in spring of next year. The TFR is a parallel law intended to counter money laundering and requires crypto companies to verify the identity of those making transfers.
A European Parliament vote on the legislation, originally scheduled for this month, has been pushed back to February owing to concerns over the length and complexity of the text, which must be translated into 24 languages. CoinDesk understands it’s also possible the vote could be held in March, though the legislation was in principle agreed last June. It will take effect between 12 and 18 months after being published in the bloc’s official journal.
The two regulations “set a clear signal to other jurisdictions worldwide,” McGuinness said, with countries such as the U.S. and U.K. contemplating their own crypto laws.
Officials have noted that MiCA would have stemmed alleged improprieties at FTX , citing rules against misuse of customer funds, though some lawmakers appear skeptical.
View full text