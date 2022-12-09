Ethereum Shanghai Hard Fork Slated For March – What You Need To Know

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Shanghai Hard Fork Slated For March – What You Need To Know

Jake Simmons - Bitcoinist
2022-12-09 09:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Yesterday, Thursday, the last Ethereum All Core Devs meeting of the year took place. The main topic was the next hard fork called Shanghai.

Until now, it was unclear which Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) would be included in the upgrade.

Most notably, there was controversy at the last meeting over whether proto-danksharding (EIP-4844) would be included to improve the scalability of layer 2 rollups.

However, as Tim Beiko from the Ethereum Foundation reports, consensus has now been reached.

EIP-4844 is not scheduled until the fall of 2023 with a separate hard fork, meaning the Shanghai upgrade will not be delayed and can remain on the tentative March 2023 schedule.

Ethereum To Enable Staking Withdrawals For The First Time

In September 2022, Ethereum switched its consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake with the Merge. Investors had already been able to stake ETH on the Ethereum blockchain since November 2020, with the release of the ETH deposit contract.

However, there is one problem. Participants have not previously been able to withdraw their staked ETH unless they used a liquid staking method. With the Shanghai hard fork, this is changing.

As Beiko stated, the Ethereum core devs have decided to prioritize enabling stake withdrawals over implementing the so-called “Surge” upgrade with EIP-4884. The proposal will enable the withdrawal of staked ETH for the first time.

So while EIP-4844 will not be included, three more technical EIPs that are of interest primarily to developers are already sure to be bundled into the Shanghai upgrade.

These are EIP-3651 (Warm COINBASE), EIP-3855 (PUSH0 statement) and EIP-3860 (Limit and counter init code).

The most interesting of them is EIP-3651: Warm Coinbase. The name is not to be confused with the US exchange of the same name. Rather, it is about gas savings for direct COINBASE payments.

These are growing in popularity because they allow conditional payments, which offer benefits such as implicit cancellation of transactions that can be reversed.

However, access to the COINBASE is overpriced. The address is initially cold under the access list introduced in EIP-2929. This imbalance in gas costs may create incentives for alternative payments besides ETH.

EIP-3651 solves this problem with a warm COINBASE and thus lowers gas fees when developers interact with it.

Impact On The ETH Price

The impact on the price of ETH could be huge when investors can access their ETH for the first time in over two years. While not every staker may want to sell their ETH, the volume in the deposit contract is enormous.

The total value of the ETH 2.0 deposit contract reached an all-time high of 15,569,431 ETH just yesterday.

This means that around 12.7% of the total ETH supply is in the contract and will probably become available for the first time in March.

ETH total value in ETH 2.0 deposit contract. Source: Glassnode Alerts

Meanwhile, Ether again failed to break through the major resistance at $1,300 yesterday. As of press time, ETH was trading at $1,279 and is thus just below the key level.

ETH price, 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
View full text