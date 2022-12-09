Magic Eden Promotes Blockchain Game With New Chief Gaming Officer

Leading Solana-based NFT marketplace Magic Eden has hired a chief gaming officer.

Chris Akhavan, the marketplace’s first person in this capacity, will drive the expansion of the platform’s gaming partnerships and promote game development, creator, and collector experiences.

Akhavan was previously the chief business officer at Forte, a blockchain gaming firm. Akhavan also served as Chief Revenue Officer for the mobile gaming company Glu Mobile, which was bought by the video game creation company Electronic Arts in 2021 for $2.1 billion.

Akhavan shared about this potential field in a statement:

“Magic Eden is one of the largest Web3 platforms in the over 10 million unique user sessions with over 10 million unique user sessions per month and $2.5 in NFT trading volume to date. The team here really brings digital property rights in the mission to gamers while incredible new opportunities for game developers I’m excited to see the impact we will have in hastened Web3 gaming.”

Zhuoxun Yin, COO of Magic Eden, stated:

“Chris is going to take us places. He’s got that special sauce that only a few people in the world have, coming from traditional gaming while also being intimately familiar with blockchain technology through his experiences at Tapjoy, Glu, Electronic Arts, Forte, and Game7.”

Magic Eden added support for Polygon last month. A launchpad and marketplace on the platform to assist developers in adding NFTs into their games were part of the campaign to attract Polygon communities.