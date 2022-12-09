Binance CEO ‘CZ’ Will Teach You About Crypto And The Web3 on MasterClass

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance CEO ‘CZ’ Will Teach You About Crypto And The Web3 on MasterClass

Felix Mollen - CryptoPotato
2022-12-09 00:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

On December 8, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced its partnership with Master Class, an online education platform, to launch a course on cryptocurrencies and blockchain for the “crypto-curious” audience. The class will be led by Binance’s CEO and founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and is a joint effort between both entities to build a better ecosystem —and prevent new users from losing their money.

The master class, called “Crypto and the Blockchain,” will last for 3 hours and 40 minutes and will provide participants with the opportunity to learn about blockchain technology, Web3, DeFi, DAOs, and more from leading experts in both the crypto and mainstream finance industries. These experts include Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Emilie Choi, President and COO of Coinbase, Chris Dixon, Founder and Managing Partner of a16z Crypto, and Paul Krugman, author, NYT columnist, and Nobel Prize-winning economist.

Promotional Banner for the masterclass “Crypto and The Blockchain,” Image: Masterclass

Crypto and Blockchain 101 —But Experts Are Welcomed

The master class will cover essential topics on cryptocurrencies that will give newcomers a balanced view of the ecosystem and help them understand the industry’s current state and where it is headed. However, more experienced individuals can also benefit from the class and find valuable insights in each lesson.

Each participant will also have access to a downloadable crypto primer packed with explainers, activities, and illustrations to help them better understand the topics covered in the class.

To join the class, participants must pay a MasterClass membership fee of $15 per month (billed annually) that unlocks access to multiple courses and sessions taught by more than 180 instructors, so users will benefit from a wide spectrum of courses that go beyond the scope of crypto and the Web3, ranging from modeling to gardening with everything in between.

Binance Bets on Education To Improve The Crypto Scene

Changpeng Zhao said that as civilization advances, it is necessary to understand new technologies in order to build business models that would be impossible using the outdated traditional financial system. On the announcement, he said there are new business models that can be built using the novel blockchain technology, which cannot be built using the methods and tools from the legacy financial system.

In addition to the master class, Binance has also announced the launch of six courses and 29 modules through Binance Academy to teach basic knowledge about cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Upon completing the six free courses, users will receive an NFT certificate as proof of learning.

Binance also launched new courses and quizzes on December 7 to allow users to earn rewards in BNB, BUSD, POLYX, and ALGO as Christmas gifts.

The post Binance CEO ‘CZ’ Will Teach You About Crypto And The Web3 on MasterClass appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text