Chainlink’s First Staking Pool Pulls in $170M of LINK Tokens, Hitting Community Limit After 2 Days

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Chainlink’s First Staking Pool Pulls in $170M of LINK Tokens, Hitting Community Limit After 2 Days

Sage D. Young - CoinDesk
2022-12-09 01:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Chainlink, a provider of price feeds and other data for blockchains, had its first-ever staking pool draw in 24.27 million tokens worth some $170 million, with community allotment filling up in two days.
The new staking effort is designed to help secure the quality of the project’s price feed for the cryptocurrency ether (ETH). Under the system, participants and node operators commit their holdings of Chainlink’s LINK tokens as a form of guarantee, in exchange for 4.75% annualized rewards.
The Chainlink team tweeted at 1:51 p.m. ET on Thursday that the staking community pool’s limit of 22.5 million total LINK tokens was “100% filled.” While community allotment has been filled, node operators are still able to stake their LINK tokens because the overall staking pool is capped at 25 million LINK. This leaves node operators with roughly 730,000 remaining LINK tokens to stake.
The community allotment of the #Chainlink Staking v0.1 pool has been filled!https://t.co/nOhbTwLWTB pic.twitter.com/M2yGj7S5ip
— Chainlink (@chainlink) December 8, 2022
General access for the staking program opened earlier in the day, after an early-access period started Tuesday and had seen rapid uptake. At the current price, the staked tokens are worth about $170 million.
Staking is a key part of the project’s “Chainlink Economics 2.0” plan, described on its web site as “a new era of sustainable growth, cryptoeconomic security and deeper value capture.”
According to a Chainlink blog post, “Stakers will earn rewards for helping secure the Data Feed, specifically by participating in a decentralized altering system that flags if the Data Feed has not met certain performance requirements regarding uptime.”
The overwhelming interest in the new staking effort shows that some cryptocurrency investors and users are still eager to sock money into digital-asset projects, even with the nascent markets mired in crypto winter and bellwether bitcoin (BTC) down 64% year to date.
For its part, the LINK price is down 65% so far in 2022, including a 10% decline over the past week.
There are roughly 508 million LINK in circulation, so the staked LINK represents about 4.8% of the circulating supply.
According to the blog post, the next phase of staking is being planned for release in nine to 12 months, after which participants in the initial phase can unlock their staked tokens and rewards.
View full text