Coin98 Labs Acquires Blockchain Game CyBall And Delays Launch Of CYB

CyBall, a soccer-themed Web3 game, has been bought by Coin98 Labs. The debut of CyBall’s governance token CYB, which was supposed to happen on December 10, has been postponed.

Yunero, a gaming studio, was recently bought by Coin98 Labs. CyBall will now be one of the projects incubated by Yunero Studios. The CyBall core team will remain in place and collaborate with Yunero studio to build and deliver CyBall in the future.

Coin98 is expanding We're excited to announce that Coin98 Labs has acquired @CyBallOfficial, moving further into Web3 Gaming pic.twitter.com/mMUtt7e2d8 — Coin98 Labs (@coin98_labs) December 8, 2022

CyBall was a pioneer in introducing the Web3 gaming industry to the globe during the GameFi summer of 2021/2022.

However, CyBall was impacted by the FTX crisis, which threw a wrench in the works and disrupted their intentions for the game’s future and development.

CyBall and Coin98, who share that objective, determined that the acquisition would provide new funds for the continued development and implementation of the original CyBall mission.

Coin98 Labs is a DeFi product developer focused on building an ecosystem of DeFi protocols, Web3 apps, and NFTs across several blockchains.