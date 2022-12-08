Immutable X announces a partnership with MoonPay

The Immutable X team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has partnered with the web3 platform MoonPay to launch NFT Checkout. The MoonPay primary NFT sale checkout feature enables users to mint and own assets using a credit or debit card.

Moving forward, Immutable X said it will now empower its partners to offer an NFT purchasing experience that mirrors the innovation they have seen across the ecommerce industry. By supporting user-friendly debit and credit card purchases, Immutable X expects its partners to experience more trading volume, faster purchases, and more mainstream adoption due to the familiarity with completing a transaction.