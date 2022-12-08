Fantom Welcomes DexCheck To Its Ecosystem

The Fantom Foundation revealed via Twitter on Wednesday that DexCheck is now part of the Fantom ecosystem. The DexCheck platform provides informative analytics for DeFi, including token charts, newly issued tokens, and big trade trackers.

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger. Fantom’s FTM coin is down by 6% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.2307.