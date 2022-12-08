copy link
Fantom Welcomes DexCheck To Its Ecosystem
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-08 15:59
The Fantom Foundation revealed via Twitter on Wednesday that DexCheck is now part of the Fantom ecosystem. The DexCheck platform provides informative analytics for DeFi, including token charts, newly issued tokens, and big trade trackers.
