EU to Make Crypto Companies Report Tax Details to Authorities

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

EU to Make Crypto Companies Report Tax Details to Authorities

Jack Schickler - CoinDesk
2022-12-08 12:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The European Commission plans to make crypto companies report user holdings to tax authorities, it said Thursday – but the European Union (EU) body says it’s still working on how to enforce the measures on wallet providers or exchanges based outside the bloc.
As previously reported by CoinDesk, the proposed new tax rules, known as the eighth Directive on Administrative Cooperation or DAC8, seeks to halt billions of euros in evasion by taxpayers stashing crypto abroad.
“Anonymity means that many crypto-asset users making significant profits fall under the radar of national tax authorities. This is not acceptable,” Paolo Gentiloni, EU Commissioner for tax, said in a statement.
When asked how the EU will enforce the measures on companies outside the bloc, Gentiloni told reporters, “we will work on that. What counts for us is that EU residents are targeted by these measures,” even if they use crypto providers from elsewhere, he said.
Gentiloni’s measures would further the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA), which allows foreign companies to gain EU clients using a procedure called reverse solicitation.
The tax plan requires any company with EU clients to register and report within the bloc, but may face logistical challenges in a sector where companies are largely online and sometimes claim not to have headquarters at all.
The widely-touted plans, which will also apply to some providers of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), have drawn immediate reactions from industry observers.
In a statement, the European Crypto Initiative said of the plan that it was “concerned that it would apply to a far wider range of obliged entities and individuals” than MiCA, which the lobby group said meant “diluting MiCA's initial concept and potentially weakening its effect.”
Others have been more calm over the plans, noting that the 38 developed countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have already developed norms to stop tax being evaded in overseas bank accounts, which they now want to spread to crypto.
“Exchange of information across borders already happens in the tax world and authorities are keen to expand the scope of these data sharing arrangements to crypto asset transactions,” Danny Talwar, Head of Tax at Koinly, told CoinDesk in a statement.
Dea Markova, Managing Director at Forefront Advisers, told CoinDesk that the plan “stands to touch global players who may have otherwise avoided the need to get licensed.”
“An ‘EU crypto tax’ is not on the cards,” Markova said, with any tax law needing unanimous agreement of 27 finance ministers, but added that, politically speaking, “it will be difficult to argue that the proposal should be any less expansive in scope or granularity than it is.”
The commission believes its new plans will generate as much as 2.4 billion euros ($2.5 billion) for national coffers by making crypto tax evasion harder. Any loophole for foreign providers could mean tax goes missing, with registered EU companies disadvantaged.
View full text