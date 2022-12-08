Catheon Gaming and Chainlink Labs Become Channel Partners

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Catheon Gaming and Chainlink Labs are partnering to support the next generation of GameFi dApps. The partnership aims to connect our ecosystem projects with industry-leading Chainlink oracle services and the vast Chainlink ecosystem.

Catheon Gaming is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and accelerator platform. The platform will work with Chainlink Labs to accelerate the adoption of innovative, ambitious, and promising blockchain gaming and metaverse projects from across the globe.