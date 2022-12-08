copy link
Catheon Gaming and Chainlink Labs Become Channel Partners
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-08 07:53
Chainlink announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Catheon Gaming and Chainlink Labs are partnering to support the next generation of GameFi dApps. The partnership aims to connect our ecosystem projects with industry-leading Chainlink oracle services and the vast Chainlink ecosystem.
Catheon Gaming is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and accelerator platform. The platform will work with Chainlink Labs to accelerate the adoption of innovative, ambitious, and promising blockchain gaming and metaverse projects from across the globe.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.
