Argentine Government Creates a National Blockchain Committee

The Argentine government has created a national committee to develop public policies and technological solutions around blockchain.

According to a decree published on Wednesday, the committee will bring together agencies and entities of the Argentine public sector that can contribute to blockchain development.

The new committee will function under the Argentine secretariat of public innovation, an agency created in 2019 to design policies that promote openness and innovation and digital government, the government added.

“Blockchain technologies have emerged as one of the greatest innovations in the field of information technologies, providing the effective possibility of optimizing public sector processes and the traceability, transparency and efficiency of the services provided to citizens by recording transactions with higher levels of security,” the government said in the decree.